MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Cabin crews of Dublin-based Ryanair, the largest low-cost airline in Europe, on Wednesday started a five-day strike in Portugal, but airline staff have been ordered by the government to continue providing minimum service to passengers, media reported.

The strike, organized by the National Union of Civil Aviation Personnel, will last through Sunday, The Portugal news said.

On Tuesday, the carrier reportedly announced that while the strike was not expected to cause significant disruptions, it warned there could be schedule changes and delays.

The Portuguese government has meanwhile demanded that the company's employees provide the most basic services during the strike, and continue to operate flights to the Azores, Madeira, as well as a number of European cities, including Berlin, Cologne, London and Paris.