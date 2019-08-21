UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Cabin Crews Go On Strike In Portugal, Gov't Guarantees Minimum Service - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Ryanair Cabin Crews Go on Strike in Portugal, Gov't Guarantees Minimum Service - Reports

Cabin crews of Dublin-based Ryanair, the largest low-cost airline in Europe, on Wednesday started a five-day strike in Portugal, but airline staff have been ordered by the government to continue providing minimum service to passengers, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Cabin crews of Dublin-based Ryanair, the largest low-cost airline in Europe, on Wednesday started a five-day strike in Portugal, but airline staff have been ordered by the government to continue providing minimum service to passengers, media reported.

The strike, organized by the National Union of Civil Aviation Personnel, will last through Sunday, The Portugal news said.

On Tuesday, the carrier reportedly announced that while the strike was not expected to cause significant disruptions, it warned there could be schedule changes and delays.

The Portuguese government has meanwhile demanded that the company's employees provide the most basic services during the strike, and continue to operate flights to the Azores, Madeira, as well as a number of European cities, including Berlin, Cologne, London and Paris.

