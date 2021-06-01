UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Calls On UK Authorities To Allow Travel From All EU Nations Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Irish airline Ryanair said on Tuesday that it had called on British Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, to allow restriction-free travel from all EU member states during the upcoming revision of the country's so-called COVID-19 green list.

The British government has pledged to review on June 7 the current "green list," which was unveiled last month, and so far includes ten countries. Some of the most popular destinations for British tourists are still listed under the "amber" category, meaning that visitors should self-isolate for ten days on their return.

"Ryanair, Europe's number one airline today (1 June) called on Minister for Transport Grant Shapps to open up international travel from all EU countries in his next revision of the UK's green list on 3rd June," the airline said in a press release.

The company also called on the official to lift all travel restrictions for those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, as well as to scrap the current requirement to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test when returning from EU countries with a favorable epidemiological situation, as it "only adds cost and stress to UK citizens despite returning from low-risk EU destinations."

