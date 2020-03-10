Ryanair cancels all Italy flights until April 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ryanair is to cancel all its Italian flights until April 8 after the government ordered the whole country locked down over the coronavirus, the Irish no-frills airline announced Tuesday

From Wednesday, it will cancel all Italian domestic flights and suspend its international services from Friday until early next month, Ryanair said in a statement.