UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryanair Cancels All Italy Flights Until April 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:54 PM

Ryanair cancels all Italy flights until April 8

Ryanair is to cancel all its Italian flights until April 8 after the government ordered the whole country locked down over the coronavirus, the Irish no-frills airline announced Tuesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Ryanair is to cancel all its Italian flights until April 8 after the government ordered the whole country locked down over the coronavirus, the Irish no-frills airline announced Tuesday.

From Wednesday, it will cancel all Italian domestic flights and suspend its international services from Friday until early next month, Ryanair said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ireland April All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters, ..

36 minutes ago

China&#039;s Xi vows to win war against COVID-19

41 minutes ago

PM directs for uniformity in pay scales of govt em ..

51 minutes ago

EPD seals 64 stone crushing units at Margalla Hill ..

2 minutes ago

Macron on virus: 'We're just at beginning of this ..

2 minutes ago

Poultry training programme to start from March16

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.