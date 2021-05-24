UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Captain Landed In Minsk 'without Interference': Air Force Chief

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:54 PM

Ryanair captain landed in Minsk 'without interference': air force chief

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Belarusian air force chief Igor Golub said Monday the captain of the diverted Ryanair flight with an opposition activist on board independently made the decision to land in Minsk.

"The decision was made by the captain without outside interference," Golub said during a press briefing, adding that the aircraft could have also chosen to go to Ukraine or Poland.

