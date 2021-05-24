UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Chief Believes KGB Staffers Were On Board Plane Forced To Land In Minsk

Ryanair Chief Believes KGB Staffers Were on Board Plane Forced to Land in Minsk

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary believes that there were agents of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) on board the plane whose emergency landing in Minsk led to the arrest of an opposition-minded Belarusian journalist, he told Irish radio broadcaster Newstalk on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary believes that there were agents of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) on board the plane whose emergency landing in Minsk led to the arrest of an opposition-minded Belarusian journalist, he told Irish radio broadcaster Newstalk on Monday.

"It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his traveling companion... we believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well," O'Leary said.

Ryanair chief described the forced landing was a "state-sponsored hijacking," noting that it was the first such case involving a European airline.

"I can't say much about it because the EU authorities and NATO are dealing with it at the moment," he added.

