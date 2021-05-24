UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Condemns Act Of 'Aviation Piracy' By Belarusian Authorities

Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Ryanair told Sputnik on Monday that it condemns the act of "aviation piracy" by Belarusian authorities that forced its aircraft to make an emergency landing in Minsk, and maintains contact with EU safety agencies and NATO after the incident.

"Ryanair condemns the unlawful actions of Belarusian authorities who diverted Ryanair's flight FR4978 to Minsk yesterday (23 May), which was an act of aviation piracy. This is now being dealt with by EU safety and security agencies & NATO. Ryanair is fully cooperating with them and we cannot comment further for security reasons," the airline said.

