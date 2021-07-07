Ryanair Dismisses Reports of Its Pilot Not Allowing People on Board Flight to Odessa

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Ryanair carrier has dismissed reports that the pilot on a flight from the Polish city of Poznan to Odessa did not allow some passengers on board the aircraft.

Earlier, the Polish epoznan.pl online news portal reported citing a witness report that the pilot of the Poznan-Odessa flight FR6705 was trying not to let 30 passengers on board the plane. The flight was reportedly delayed by one hour.

"The statements regarding the Ryanair pilot who delayed the flight are completely false," the carrier's spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the spokesperson, some passengers were late for the said flight because of passport control delays.

"A number of passengers on this flight from Poznan to Odessa encountered passport control delays at the Poznan airport and missed this flight. Ryanair apologizes to customers affected by these delays, which were completely beyond our control," the spokesperson explained to Sputnik.

On May 23, a Ryanair commercial airplane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to be fake. Two passengers on board the aircraft, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel which Belarus designates as extremist, and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, were detained during the stopover.

After the incident, the European Union blocked Belarusian airlines from flying to the bloc and stopped carriers from its 27 nations from using Belarusian airspace.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has extended until September the investigation into the forced landing of the Ryanair commercial airplane in Minsk.