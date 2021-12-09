UrduPoint.com

Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat Of Explosion - Polish Prosecutors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:22 PM

Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion - Polish Prosecutors

Polish investigators believe there was no threat of explosion at a Ryanair plane with Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, onboard that landed in Minsk, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Polish investigators believe there was no threat of explosion at a Ryanair plane with Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, onboard that landed in Minsk, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

"In the course of the investigation ...

it was established that there was no threat of an aircraft explosion. A pilot received information about such a threat even before an email was sent about the alleged placement of explosives on the plane," the office said in a statement, adding that the whole situation was a pretext to "force the pilot to land in Minsk".

Related Topics

Minsk

Recent Stories

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, ..

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, 180 investor meetings

9 minutes ago
 JCPOA Talks' Participants Manage to Eliminate Some ..

JCPOA Talks' Participants Manage to Eliminate Some Misunderstandings - Russian E ..

3 minutes ago
 EU, Lithuania Sign Agreement to Deploy Armed Front ..

EU, Lithuania Sign Agreement to Deploy Armed Frontex Standing Corps in Country

3 minutes ago
 US Drone Maker Adds Firepower, Short Takeoff-Landi ..

US Drone Maker Adds Firepower, Short Takeoff-Landing Ability to Latest Model

3 minutes ago
 Ryabkov on Possibility of 'Caribbean Crisis' Repet ..

Ryabkov on Possibility of 'Caribbean Crisis' Repetition: It May Come to This

3 minutes ago
 UK tackles 'largest-ever' bird flu outbreak

UK tackles 'largest-ever' bird flu outbreak

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.