Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion - Polish Prosecutors

Polish investigators believe there was no threat of explosion at a Ryanair plane with Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, onboard that landed in Minsk, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Polish investigators believe there was no threat of explosion at a Ryanair plane with Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, onboard that landed in Minsk, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

"In the course of the investigation ...

it was established that there was no threat of an aircraft explosion. A pilot received information about such a threat even before an email was sent about the alleged placement of explosives on the plane," the office said in a statement, adding that the whole situation was a pretext to "force the pilot to land in Minsk".