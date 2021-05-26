UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryanair Incident Shows How Far 'Regime In Minsk' Willing To Go - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Ryanair Incident Shows How Far 'Regime in Minsk' Willing to Go - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Ryanair incident in Minks reveals how far the Belarusian "regime" is willing to go to crack down on the democratic forces, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane, traveling from Athens, was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false.

Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist. He was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport and may face up to 15 years in prison.

"I think it reveals how far the regime in Minsk is willing to go to crack down on democratic forces in its own country and that it's not only an attack on fundamental democratic rights but also on the important role of independent media," Stoltenberg said at a joint conference alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Minsk Athens May Sunday Media From Airport

Recent Stories

IAEA's Grossi Describes Iran's Uranium Enrichment ..

3 seconds ago

Switzerland Made No Announcement on Ryanair Plane ..

4 seconds ago

'PTI, China's Communist Party share same goals of ..

6 seconds ago

Slovenian parliament debates move to impeach PM

8 seconds ago

Fire erupts at Gokina top in Margallas

10 seconds ago

Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.