Ryanair Incident Shows How Far 'Regime in Minsk' Willing to Go - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Ryanair incident in Minks reveals how far the Belarusian "regime" is willing to go to crack down on the democratic forces, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane, traveling from Athens, was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false.

Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist. He was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport and may face up to 15 years in prison.

"I think it reveals how far the regime in Minsk is willing to go to crack down on democratic forces in its own country and that it's not only an attack on fundamental democratic rights but also on the important role of independent media," Stoltenberg said at a joint conference alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.