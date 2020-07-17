MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A commercial flight, operated by Ryanair, has made an emergency landing in the airport of the Norwegian capital after receiving a bomb alert while en route, Oslo police said on Friday.

"A Ryanair plane has received a bomb alert while in the air. The plane has safely landed on runway. Details are being clarified," the police said on Twitter.

According to the statement, the air company staff are currently inspecting the aircraft.

Norwegian national broadcaster NRK reported that a Dutch jet took the London-bound passenger plane under escort after the latter received the bomb threat. Upon landing, the aircraft was admitted by emergency services and a demining unit, according to the report.

All passengers were reportedly disembarked and transferred to an airport terminal upon arrival.