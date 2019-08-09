UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Pilots In Ireland Vote To Go On Strike Over Pay Dispute - Union

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:11 PM

Ryanair Pilots in Ireland Vote to Go on Strike Over Pay Dispute - Union

Directly-employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland have voted by 94 percent of the 180 employees to back industrial action in a pay dispute, Irish trade union Forsa said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Directly-employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland have voted by 94 percent of the 180 employees to back industrial action in a pay dispute, Irish trade union Forsa said on Friday.

The union, which is required to give at least one week's notice before striking, said it would write to Ryanair's management next week to outline plans for action unless the low-cost airline agrees to the union's pay proposals by August 12.

Forsa submitted a pay claim to the company in March 2019, pursuing fair pay levels and structures in accordance with market standards, stating that the airline, which made $1.1 billion in profit last year, is in a good financial position.

Ryanair management, however, has stalled in negotiations involving pay and related matters since the pilots submitted their claim.

The company has made no formal counter-proposal.

Forsa's assistant general secretary, Ian McDonnell, said strikes could be avoided if the management engaged in constructive and professional negotiations.

"At this stage, only a substantive counter-proposal, which properly addresses all areas of our claim, will be enough to prevent us from serving notice of industrial action next week," the union secretary said.

Ryanair has not yet commented on the pilots' votes but recently admitted some tailwinds are facing its business, including increased fuel bills at a time of economic instability. Last week, it appeared that the company was planning to cut 900 jobs because it is over-staffed.

