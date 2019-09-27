UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Pilots In Spain To Go On Strike Friday Over Carrier's Plans To Close Several Bases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Ryanair Pilots in Spain to Go on Strike Friday Over Carrier's Plans to Close Several Bases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Pilots of the Ryanair airline will go on a nationwide strike in Spain on Friday to protest against the company's plans to close bases in several Spanish airports.

Ryanair is going to close the bases in Las Palmas, Tenerife South, Lanzarote and Girona starting from January 2020 because of the late delivery of 20 Boeing Max jets, which are mired in a safety scandal after two crashes.

Spain's Ryanair pilots already went on strike on September 19, 20 and 22. Another industrial action is scheduled for Sunday.

