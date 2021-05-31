Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency Stop As Nearest One - Agency

A Ryanair flight that was bound to Poland's southern city of Krakow made an emergency landing at a Berlin airport, as it was the nearest one, Germany's air traffic control agency DFS told Sputnik on Monday

A Ryanair flight traveling from Ireland to Poland had to make an emergency landing in Berlin on Sunday after the crew received a warning from operators in Germany about a "possible safety threat" on board. The German Federal police searched the plane but did not found anything suspicious.

"Quite right," the agency said when asked whether the plane landed in Berlin because the German capital's airport was the nearest at the moment when the crew received information about a possible threat.

Passengers were able to take off on another aircraft provided by the airline at 04:00 a.m. local time on Monday (02:00 GMT). The plane has already landed in Krakow, the city's airport told Sputnik.

A similar incident happened to another plane of the Irish airline earlier in May. A Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane traveling from Athens was grounded in Minsk last week over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, who was detained during the stopover. The incident prompted outrage in the West.