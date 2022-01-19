Ryanair Plane Was Landed in Minsk on Basis of False Information About Bomb Threat - ICAO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said the information about the bomb threat on board a Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in Minsk last year was false, but did not attribute such information communication to any state.

"As neither a bomb nor evidence of its existence was found during pre-departure screening in Athens, Greece and after various searches of the aircraft in Belarus and Lithuania, it is considered that the bomb threat was deliberately false," the ICAO said in a report about the May 2021 event involving Ryanair Flight FR4978 in Belarusian airspace.

It said that knowingly communicating false information endangering the safety of a plane in flight is an offense under the Montréal Convention.

"The Team was unable to attribute the commission of this act of unlawful interference to any individual or State," the report said.