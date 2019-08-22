UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Planes Take To Skies Despite European Strikes

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Ryanair planes take to skies despite European strikes

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Ryanair flew an almost full service on Thursday, the Irish no-frills airline said despite strikes by pilots and cabin crew based in Britain and Portugal triggered by pay disputes.

"All first wave flights to and from UK airports departed as scheduled this morning, with 97 percent punctuality," Ryanair said in a statement, adding that the minimal disruption was due to air traffic control delays.

"We do not expect any disruptions to our flights to/from our UK airports today," it added.

Meanwhile in Portugal, the only delay was to a flight from Porto to Milan, which was put back until the afternoon.

Pilots in Britain were striking Thursday and Friday, while cabin crew in Portugal were on their second day of a five-day walkout.

