Ryanair says closing some bases due to Boeing 737 MAX problems

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Ryanair said Tuesday it will close some of its bases because of expected delays in deliveries of Boeing's crisis-hit 737 MAX jet, which has been grounded following two fatal accidents.

The Irish no-frills airline said it will hold talks "to determine which ... bases should suffer these short term cuts and/or closures from November 2019," blaming the move on a near-halving in expected deliveries of the aircraft.