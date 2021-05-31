UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryanair Says Received Security Threat Notification From German Air Traffic Controllers

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Ryanair Says Received Security Threat Notification From German Air Traffic Controllers

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The crew of a Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing at a Berlin airport on Sunday received a notification about a potential security threat from German air traffic controllers, the airline told Sputnik on Monday.

The Ryanair flight traveling from Ireland to Poland had to make the emergency landing in Berlin. The German Federal police searched the plane but did not found anything suspicious.

"The crew on a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Krakow FR1901 yesterday (30 May) were notified by German ATC of a potential security threat on board.

The captain followed procedures and diverted to the nearest airport, Berlin. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were offloaded to facilitate extensive security checks of passengers and all baggage. Once cleared by German authorities, passengers travelled onwards to Krakow on a spare Ryanair aircraft after a delay on the ground of approx. 8 hrs," Rynair said.

The airline also issued an apology to all affected passengers over the delay "which was outside the airline's control".

Related Topics

Police German Traffic Berlin Dublin Ireland Poland May Sunday All From Anti Terrorism Court Airport

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir sent home on forced leaves for an indefi ..

3 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

4 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

4 minutes ago

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

13 minutes ago

Two-stroke rickshaws, Major pollution contributors ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.