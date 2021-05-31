Ryanair Says Received Security Threat Notification From German Air Traffic Controllers

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The crew of a Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing at a Berlin airport on Sunday received a notification about a potential security threat from German air traffic controllers, the airline told Sputnik on Monday.

The Ryanair flight traveling from Ireland to Poland had to make the emergency landing in Berlin. The German Federal police searched the plane but did not found anything suspicious.

"The crew on a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Krakow FR1901 yesterday (30 May) were notified by German ATC of a potential security threat on board.

The captain followed procedures and diverted to the nearest airport, Berlin. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were offloaded to facilitate extensive security checks of passengers and all baggage. Once cleared by German authorities, passengers travelled onwards to Krakow on a spare Ryanair aircraft after a delay on the ground of approx. 8 hrs," Rynair said.

The airline also issued an apology to all affected passengers over the delay "which was outside the airline's control".