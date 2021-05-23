UrduPoint.com
Ryanair Says Told By Minsk Plane Would Take Off To Resume Flight To Vilnius At 16:00 GMT

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Belarus told Ryanair that its flight to Vilnius would be able to take off at 7 pm local time (16:00 GMT) after an emergency stop in Minsk, the company said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The crew on a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius today (23 May) were notified by Belarus ATC of a potential security threat on board and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk," the company said.

Passengers left the aircraft while security agents were checking the plane, Ryanair said.

"Nothing untoward was found and authorities cleared the aircraft to depart together with passengers and crew after approx.

5hrs on the ground in Minsk. Ryanair has been advised by Minsk airport that the aircraft is expected to depart at 17:00hrs UK time (19:00hrs local time in Minsk)," the company said.

Ryanair added it had notified "the relevant national and European safety and security agencies."

According to an unregistered Belarusian human rights organization, Roman Protasevich, who founded a Telegram channel designated as extremist by Minsk, was on the plane and got detained in Minsk. The Belarusian Interior Ministry later confirmed the detention.

