Ryanair Staff To Strike In Belgium Over New Year's Weekend, 140 Flights Canceled - Reports

Published December 30, 2022

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Cabin crew of Belgium-based Irish airline Ryanair will go on strike over the New Year's weekend, causing over 100 flights to be canceled, media reported on Thursday.

Ryanair cabin crew will strike on December 30 and 31, as well as January 1, 7 and 8, the RTBF broadcaster reported.

The strike is caused by the company's refusal to guarantee Belgium's legal minimum wage to employees, the report read.

At least 140 of 355 flights from Belgium's Charleroi airport will be canceled during the first strike weekend, according to the report.

Among the affected destinations are the cities of Helsinki, Toulouse, Agadir, Venice, Tenerife, Barcelona, Rabat, Alicante and Malaga, the report read.

Ryanair employees in Belgium have gone on a strike several times this year, demanding the full application of Belgian labor laws.

