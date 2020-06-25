UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryanair To Challenge Lufthansa Rescue In EU Court

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:55 PM

Ryanair to challenge Lufthansa rescue in EU court

Low-cost carrier Ryanair will challenge the nine-billion euro rescue of Germany's Lufthansa, one of the world's biggest airlines, before an EU court, a top executive said on Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Low-cost carrier Ryanair will challenge the nine-billion euro rescue of Germany's Lufthansa, one of the world's biggest airlines, before an EU court, a top executive said on Thursday.

"We have said to the commission we will appeal all other decisions and all approvals: the same goes for today's approval of aid to Lufthansa," Juliusz Gomorek, Ryanair's chief legal officer, told reporters.

Related Topics

World Germany Same Euro All Top Court

Recent Stories

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

55 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board finalizing arrangement ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.