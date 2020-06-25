Ryanair To Challenge Lufthansa Rescue In EU Court
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:55 PM
Low-cost carrier Ryanair will challenge the nine-billion euro rescue of Germany's Lufthansa, one of the world's biggest airlines, before an EU court, a top executive said on Thursday
"We have said to the commission we will appeal all other decisions and all approvals: the same goes for today's approval of aid to Lufthansa," Juliusz Gomorek, Ryanair's chief legal officer, told reporters.