Ryazan Region Authorities Concealed Real Scale Of Wildfires - Watchdog

Published August 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Ryazan Region Authorities Concealed Real Scale of Wildfires - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The forestry authorities of the Ryazan region hid the real scale of forest fires, which did not allow for the  timely build-up of the federal forces, Federal Agency for Forestry (Rosleskhoz) told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The forestry authorities of the Ryazan region and natural areas missed the situation with forest fires and hid the real scale, which did not allow the federal forces to build up in time," Rosleskhoz said.

Smoke currently seen in different parts of Moscow is associated with the elimination of fires in the Ryazan region, the watchdog added.

