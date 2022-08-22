UrduPoint.com

Ryazan Region Introduces State Of Emergency Due To Wildfires - Acting Governor

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 09:54 PM

The state of emergency was introduced in the Ryazan Region due to forest fires, Acting Governor Pavel Malkov said

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The state of emergency was introduced in the Ryazan Region due to forest fires, Acting Governor Pavel Malkov said.

Earlier, emergency situation was introduced in three districts of the region.

"The situation in the region remains tense.

The area covered by fire continues to slowly increase. According to Avialesookhrana (forest watchdog), today we are talking about 8,000-9,000 hectares. To apply additional measures to protect residents and territories, I decided to introduce an emergency regime in the Ryazan region," Malkov said on Telegram.

