Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva powered Kazakhstan into the Billie Jean King Cup finals with an emphatic romp over Colombia on Friday, dropping just four games between them.

World number 10 Rybakina blitzed past Yuliana Lizarazo at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane 6-1, 6-2 in only 55 minutes to improve her singles record to 9-1 at the event, which was previously known as the Fed Cup.

Putintseva was even more ruthless against 18-year-old Valentina Mediorreal, who endured a horror tournament debut in a 6-0, 6-1 drubbing over just 37 minutes.

Such was the world number 23's dominance that Mediorreal won just 14 points, and only three on her first serve.

"We're super happy and excited to play (the finals) in Shenzhen," said former Wimbledon champion Rybakina.

"We had great support and the president of our association was here, so really nice to be here all together.

"We were focusing of course on singles to get the wins... super happy to get them in such a competent way."

The victory ensured Kazakhstan, who beat Australia 2-1 in their opening Group D tie on Thursday, booked their spot at the September finals for the third time alongside hosts China and defending champions Italy.

Colombia and Australia, who meet in a dead rubber on Saturday, now move to the play-offs in November along with the best performers from the 2025 regional Group I events.

Those play-off winners will earn their place in the 2026 qualifiers.

The current BJK Cup qualifiers feature six groups of three nations as the finals transition from a 12-team tournament to an eight-team set-up.

In the Hague, Germany are out of the running after losing 2-1 to Britain on Friday, having also lost 3-0 to the Netherlands.

Sonay Kartal eased past Jule Niemeier 6-4, 6-2 with British number one Katie Boulter sealing the win after battling past Tatjana Maria 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

"It was a really tough match, especially being my first one on clay" said Boulter. "But I am very proud of myself for how I came back and played in the second and third set.

"I just kept believing in myself."

Laura Siegemund and Anna-Lena Friedsam won the doubles 6-4, 6-1 for Germany.

Britain will face the Dutch on Saturday, with the group winner advancing to September's eight-team finals.

Elina Svitolina helped Ukraine to a 3-0 win over hosts Poland in Radom.

Svitolina outlasted Maja Chwalinska 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 after team-mate Marta Kostyuk's opened with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Katarzyna Kawa.

Poland, who won their opening tie on Thursday against Switzerland, must now await the result of the final Group E tie on Saturday.

A win for Ukraine against Switzerland in that tie will guarantee them the top spot in the group and automatic qualification.

Canada, Spain and Slovakia also won their ties against Japan, Brazil and Denmark respectively.