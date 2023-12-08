Open Menu

Ryder Cup Rules Need Rewrite After Rahm's LIV Move: McIlroy

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Ryder Cup rules need rewrite after Rahm's LIV move: McIlroy

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Rory McIlroy said the European side will have to "rewrite the rules" for Ryder Cup eligibility after Spain's reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm jumped ship to LIV Golf.

Saudi-backed LIV pulled off a coup Thursday when Rahm confirmed weeks of speculation by announcing he was joining the circuit in a deal reportedly worth hundreds of millions of Dollars.

Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia have all been declared ineligible to play for Europe at the Ryder Cup after signing for LIV.

Henrik Stenson was removed as captain.

World number two McIlroy, a fierce and outspoken opponent of LIV, said Rahm following the other players to LIV would require the DP World Tour -- formerly the European Tour -- to rethink its stance.

Rahm is a mainstay of the European team and helped it win the Ryder Cup this year.

The next Ryder Cup is in Bethpage, New York.

"Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025," Northern Ireland's McIlroy told Sky sports on Thursday, after Rahm's move to LIV was confirmed.

"So because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility.

"There's absolutely no question about that -- I certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team."

McIlroy said earlier this year that no LIV rebels should be able to play for Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Rahm's move comes as the PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf attempt to finalise the details of their bombshell merger announced in June.

A deadline of December 31 has been set to agree on a framework for the new PGA-LIV joint venture.

With Rahm arguably the biggest star yet to join LIV, McIlroy fears that professional golf is in danger of "cannibalising itself".

"My fear is that we continue down this path where we have competing tours and it divides the eyeballs that are on the game," McIlroy said.

bur-pst/tym

Related Topics

World Sports Europe Saudi Tours New York Ireland Spain June December All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

4 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

13 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

13 hours ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

13 hours ago
Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

13 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

13 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

13 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

13 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

13 hours ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From World