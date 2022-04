S-300 Air Defense System Delivered to Ukraine From Slovakia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The S-300 air defense system has been delivered to Ukraine from Slovakia, media reported on Friday.

The system was delivered secretly within the past two delays, the Noviny online news agency reported, citing the Markiza broadcaster.