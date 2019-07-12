UrduPoint.com
S-400 Components To Be Supplied To Turkey Within Agreed Time - Russian Defense Ministry

Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

S-400 Components to Be Supplied to Turkey Within Agreed Time - Russian Defense Ministry

The remaining components of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems will be delivered to Turkey in strict accordance with the terms of the contract and in the agreed time, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The remaining components of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems will be delivered to Turkey in strict accordance with the terms of the contract and in the agreed time, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The ministry said the first batch of S-400 elements had been delivered to Turkey earlier in the day.

"Delivery of the remaining elements of the system to Turkey will be carried out in strict accordance with the terms of the contract signed with the Turkish side and within the terms agreed by the parties," the statement said.

