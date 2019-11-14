S-400 Missile Systems Join Drills in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Combat units of S-400 Triumph air defense systems have joined military exercises in Crimea, Russian Black Sea Fleet information department head Alexey Rulev said on Thursday.

"As part of the air defense exercises, the servicemen of the S-400 battalion relocated to a reserve area under the cover of the Pantsir-S air defense missile-gun system," Rulev said.

After the relocation, the S-400 combat units detected and destroyed control targets by performing electronic launches. During the exercise, the situation was as close to real as possible due to the active use of blank ammunition and simulated explosive devices.