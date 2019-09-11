UrduPoint.com
S-400, Pantsir-S Missiles Involved In Russia-Serbia Drills In Astrakhan Region - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:30 AM

S-400, Pantsir-S Missiles Involved in Russia-Serbia Drills in Astrakhan Region - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) S-400 Triumf air defense systems and Pantsir-S air defense missile-gun systems are involved in Russia-Serbia air defense drills Slavic Shield 2019 that are held for the first time in Russia's Astrakhan Region, Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The exercise involves calculations of air defense and radio troops of Russia's Aerospace Force and air defense forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Serbia, S-400 air defense systems, Pantsir-S air defense missile-gun systems, radar systems," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that participants of the drills would have to practice repelling massive airstrikes and carrying out launches on Ashuluk military tests site in difficult circumstances.

