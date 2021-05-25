S-500 Tests Being Successfully Completed - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Tests of Russia's S-500 air defense systems are almost completed, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that S-500 systems will be put into service of the Russian military after completion of tests.

"In the Aerospace Forces, about 70 percent of anti-aircraft missile regiments are re-equipped with modern S-400 systems, the next step is the supply of S-500 complexes to the troops, tests of which are already being successfully completed," Putin said, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.