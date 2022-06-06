S. Africa Beware of US Passing Law Against Russian-African Cooperation - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) South Africa has concerns that the United States may adopt a bill against the cooperation between Russia and African countries, which European companies may play along, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka told Sputnik.

"Americans are working on a bill sanctioning all African countries working with Russia. This is 'the secret of Polichinelle.' Given what is going on in America, it (the bill) will likely be adopted by the Congress. And many European companies are likely to support it," the ambassador said.

"The secret of Polichinelle" is an expression referring to a secret that is known to everyone.

The US House of Representatives adopted a bill numbered H.R.7311 and dubbed Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act in late April. The bill is intended to "direct the Secretary of State to develop and submit to Congress a strategy and implementation plan outlining United States efforts to counter the malign influence and activities of the Russian Federation and its proxies in Africa.

"

The bill stipulates that the US Congress should "regularly assess the scale and scope of the Russian Federation's influence and activities in Africa," to counter such activities, and to hold the Russian and African governments and their officials accountable for such actions.

Moreover, the US Secretary of State is required to develop and submit a strategy and implementation on countering Russia's actions in Africa by strengthening democratic institutions, improving government transparency and accountability, anti-corruption activities, fiscal transparency, and "other tenets of good governance." In addition, the US Secretary of State shall monitor and report on "Russian political influence and disinformation operations and the activities of Russian, Russia-connected, or Russian-funded private military contractors in Africa."

The bill is currently being reviewed by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and will further be voted on.