S. Africa Building Collapse Kills Four, Traps Dozens: Police
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in the South African city of George has killed at least four people and trapped around 50 more, authorities said Tuesday.
In all, 24 people have been found and pulled from the rubble, four of whom have died, the coastal municipality said in an early morning update, adding that 51 others were still unaccounted for.
A construction crew of 75 people was at the site at the time of the collapse Monday afternoon, the city said in its statement.
"Three teams of rescue personnel are currently working on three different areas within the site of the collapsed building," it added.
Mario Ferreira, spokesperson for the charity Gift of the Givers, which is assisting at the site of the incident, earlier told AFP that rescue workers had "communication with some of the people under the rubble".
The five-storey building, including an underground parking garage, collapsed in the early afternoon for reasons still undetermined.
Photographs shared by the municipality showed a flattened construction site with multiple rescue services present.
The building's broken roof was still clearly visible atop the pile of rubble as high-powered lights lit up the site.
"There have been people taken out, seriously injured," said Ferreira.
Rescue operations continued throughout the night with strong floodlights illuminating the cordoned-off site.
A coordination post was set up to run the rescue operations, with numerous emergency services and about 100 personnel working in George, 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Cape Town.
More digger and sniffer dogs were dispatched from Cape Town, emergency services said.
Officials said relatives of those trapped had been asked to gather at the town hall, near the site, where they would be taken care of.
"Our thoughts are with the families and all those affected who continue to wait for word of their loved ones," Mayor Ald Van Wyk said in a statement.
George, which has a population of about 160,000, lies on the tourist trail along South Africa's southern coastline.
The town hall is run by the Democratic Alliance, the leading opposition party, which also controls the Western Cape province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment
More Stories From World
-
Hamas accepts Gaza truce proposal, Israel urges Rafah evacuation4 minutes ago
-
Amazon says will invest $9 billion in Singapore54 minutes ago
-
UN experts slams Israel’s ‘sexual assault and violence’ against women, children in Gaza1 hour ago
-
UN pledges to stand with Gazans amid reports Hamas has accepted ceasefire deal1 hour ago
-
Israel bombards Rafah ahead of talks aimed at sealing truce deal1 hour ago
-
Boeing Starliner crewed mission postponed shortly before launch1 hour ago
-
Courtnae Paul, the S.African chasing Olympic breakdancing glory1 hour ago
-
Boeing probed in US over possible falsified records on 7871 hour ago
-
Crystal Palace thrash Man Utd 4-0 to leave Ten Hag's future in doubt2 hours ago
-
Man Utd rut 'not good enough' but Ten Hag vows to fight on2 hours ago
-
Amazon says will invest $9 billion in Singapore2 hours ago
-
Putin: The autocrat eyeing a new world order2 hours ago