Open Menu

S. Africa Condemns 'misinformation' After Trump Freezes Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM

S. Africa condemns 'misinformation' after Trump freezes aid

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) South Africa condemned on Saturday US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze aid to the country over a law he alleged allows land to be seized from white farmers.

"We are concerned by what seems to be a campaign of misinformation and propaganda aimed at misrepresenting our great nation," the government said.

"It is disappointing to observe that such narratives seem to have found favour among decision-makers in the United States of America."

The law would "enable the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners' agricultural property without compensation", Trump alleged in an executive order, which also noted foreign policy clashes between the two countries over the war in Gaza.

South Africa said it "has taken note" of Trump's executive order, but added: "It is of great concern that the foundational premise of this order lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognize South Africa's profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid."

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa, with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid and the government under pressure to implement reforms.

ger/gil/jhb

Recent Stories

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

23 seconds ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

35 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

31 minutes ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

31 minutes ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

2 hours ago
PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

4 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

4 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

4 hours ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

5 hours ago
 Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural r ..

Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE

5 hours ago

More Stories From World