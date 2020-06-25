UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Africa Not In Good Fiscal Position As Debt Escalates:economist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:09 PM

S. Africa not in good fiscal position as debt escalates:economist

With South Africa's debt levels continuing to rise, the supplementary budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered on Wednesday showed that the country was in a poor fiscal position, said an economist

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :With South Africa's debt levels continuing to rise, the supplementary budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered on Wednesday showed that the country was in a poor fiscal position, said an economist.

"The budget shows that South Africa is not a good fiscal position, we have now reached the fiscal cliff," said Jannie Rossouw, head of school of Economic and business Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand.

He told Xinhua that the government should focus on cutting spending in the coming years.

"In other words we are at a point where spending can't just continue and we have heard that our deficit before borrowing would be at record levels, so over the next three years, the challenges will be to get our fiscal position back under control," he said.

Finance minister acknowledged the debt problem the country is faced with.

"We have accumulated far too much debt, this downturn will add more. This year, out of every rand we pay in tax, 21 cents goes to paying the interest on our past debts," the minister said.

Mboweni said the country's growth would shrink by more than 7 percent which would be the worst performance since the Great Depression, the budget will exceed R2 trillion for the first time ever.

With the economic growth set to struggle and revenue collection collapsing due to millions of jobs expected to be lost this year alone, Rossouw said tax increases must be expected.

"We can expect the possibility of tax increases next year even with a possibility of higher VAT next year. The government must stop helping state-owned entities because we just don't have money for that. The fact that the public sector wage bill has been frozen is good," Rossouw added.

Related Topics

Business Poor Budget South Africa Money Government Million Jobs Depression

Recent Stories

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

6 minutes ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

17 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

41 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

1 hour ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.