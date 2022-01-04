UrduPoint.com

S. Africa Parliament Fire Contained: Firefighters

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 12:47 PM

S. Africa parliament fire contained: firefighters

A fire that ravaged South Africa's parliament has been contained after strong winds had reignited the blaze, firefighters said on Tuesday

Johannesburg, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A fire that ravaged South Africa's parliament has been contained after strong winds had reignited the blaze, firefighters said on Tuesday.

The fire began in the early hours on Sunday and devastated much of the parliament complex before it was declared under control on Monday morning. But strong winds reignited the blaze late in the afternoon.

"Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that erupted late yesterday afternoon just before five," firefighters spokesman Jermaine Carelse told AFP.

"The fire was fanned by a strong south-easterly wind but firefighters managed to contain the fire just before 12:00 last night," he said.

"This morning, just before five, there was a small flare but firefighters managed to extinguish that blaze," he said, adding that some 20 firefighters remained on the scene to monitor the situation throughout the day.

A 49-year-old man who had been arrested on Sunday inside the parliament building was to appear in court on Tuesday charged with "housebreaking, arson" and damaging state property.

No casualties have been reported in the fire, but the damage to the nation's parliament has shocked the country.

The fire started at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) Sunday in the wood-panelled older part of the complex -- a section that once housed South Africa's first parliament.

Related Topics

Fire Parliament Man South Africa Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS ..

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS coalition

2 minutes ago
 Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

2 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza stuns fans with new look

Sania Mirza stuns fans with new look

20 minutes ago
 Kyrgios pulls out of Melbourne event with asthma

Kyrgios pulls out of Melbourne event with asthma

8 minutes ago
 Haitian Judge Releases 4 Policemen Arrested Over P ..

Haitian Judge Releases 4 Policemen Arrested Over President's Assassination - Rep ..

8 minutes ago
 ASI martyred in KPT road mishap laid to rest

ASI martyred in KPT road mishap laid to rest

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.