UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Africa Reports Over 10,000 New COVID-19 Infections

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:05 PM

S. Africa reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 infections

South Africa on Wednesday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 883,687, the country's health department reported

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :South Africa on Wednesday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 883,687, the country's health department reported.

It was the first time for the country to report more than 10,000 daily infections since August.

Meanwhile, 166 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 23,827.

Related Topics

South Africa August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

30 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

53 minutes ago

Nigeria reports 930 new COVID-19 cases

31 seconds ago

2,545 new Coronavirus cases reported; 71 deaths in ..

32 seconds ago

New Zealand Secures Almost 15Mln Doses of COVID-19 ..

34 seconds ago

Putin Says to Get Vaccinated After Vaccine for His ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.