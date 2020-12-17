S. Africa reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 infections

South Africa on Wednesday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 883,687, the country's health department reported

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :South Africa on Wednesday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 883,687, the country's health department reported.

It was the first time for the country to report more than 10,000 daily infections since August.

Meanwhile, 166 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 23,827.