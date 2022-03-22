S. Africa Submits Draft Humanitarian Resolution on Ukraine for Vote in UN General Assembly

UrduPoint.com

South Africa has submitted a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for a vote in the UN General Assembly, the Office of the General Assembly said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) South Africa has submitted a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for a vote in the UN General Assembly, the Office of the General Assembly said on Tuesday.

"As of late this morning there has been a .

.. resolution submitted to the Secretariat and is being processed. It is entitled 'Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine" and is initiated by South Africa," the Office of the General Assembly said in a statement.

