S. Africa Submits Draft Humanitarian Resolution on Ukraine for Vote in UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) South Africa has submitted a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for a vote in the UN General Assembly, the Office of the General Assembly said on Tuesday.

.. resolution submitted to the Secretariat and is being processed. It is entitled 'Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine" and is initiated by South Africa," the Office of the General Assembly said in a statement.