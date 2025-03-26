S. Africa take big World Cup lead, but may lose points over Mokoena

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) South Africa beat Benin 2-0 on Tuesday to lead an African 2026 World Cup qualifying group by five points, but the advantage could be reduced for fielding an ineligible player last week.

Teboho Mokoena helped South Africa beat Lesotho in round five four days ago, but should not have played as he had accumulated two yellow cards, triggering an automatic one-match ban.

A South African Football Association official, who requested anonymity, conceded that Mokoena was cautioned in matchday one against Benin in 2023 and matchday four against Zimbabwe last year.

"The team management were guilty of incompetence ahead of the Lesotho match. Mokoena should not have played," he told AFP.

"However, FIFA rules state that protests must be lodged within 24 hours of a match ending and my understanding is Lesotho did not do so."

Lesotho Football Association secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi told AFP his organisation had "sent a formal inquiry to FIFA and CAF regarding Mokoena".

However, he did not say when the inquiry was sent. The FIFA disciplinary code says "the 24-hour limit (for protests) cannot be extended".

South Africa sidelined midfielder Mokoena against Benin in a sixth-round match that delivered a more comfortable victory than originally anticipated.

But despite dominating possession, and being threatened only when captain Ronwen Williams spectacularly saved a Junior Olaiten header, it took South Africa 53 minutes to score.

Fawaaz Basadien crossed and Burnley forward Lyle Foster pushed the ball into the net off goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou.

South Africa sealed maximum points six minutes from the end of regular time when an Oswin Appollis free-kick was headed into the net by fellow substitute Jayden Adams.

- Nigeria held -

Victory lifted South Africa to 13 points as they seek to compete at the World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they qualified automatically as hosts.

Rwanda and Benin have eight points each, pre-qualifying favourites Nigeria seven, Lesotho six and Zimbabwe four.

However, if a Lesotho appeal over Mokoena succeeded, they could climb to nine points while South Africa might be reduced to 10 with four rounds remaining.

In another Group C match, Tawanda Chirewa equalised in added-time to earn Zimbabwe a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Uyo after star forward Victor Osimhen had struck on 74 minutes.

This result was unexpected as Osimhen bagged a brace last week in an impressive Nigerian victory in Rwanda while Zimbabwe drew with Benin to remain winless.

Rwanda and Lesotho drew 1-1 in Kigali, where Jojea Kwizera put the home team ahead just before the hour mark and Lehlohonolo Fothoane levelled in the closing stages.

There was an upset in Group D as surprise leaders Cape Verde won 2-1 away to previously unbeaten Angola with Verona forward Dailon Livramento scoring twice.

Cameroon stayed hot on the heels of Cape Verde, one point behind, after a 3-1 win over Libya in Yaounde with captain Vincent Aboubakar scoring twice.

Egypt stretched their Group A lead to five points over Burkina Faso by defeating Sierra Leone 1-0 in Cairo through a Zizo goal just before half-time.

Group B table-toppers Sudan conceded in the 99th minute against South Sudan in a 1-1 draw. The match was played in Libyan city Benghazi because of the Sudanese civil war.