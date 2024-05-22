S. Africa Vote Fails To Inspire Jo'burg Township Youth
Alexandra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Sitting on a low wall in the courtyard of a housing block in Alexandra, Johannesburg's oldest township, Tumi Phorothwe is hardly buzzing with anticipation ahead of general elections next week.
On May 29, South Africans will vote in what is expected to be the tightest and most consequential poll since the 1994 election that brought Nelson Mandela to power.
But Phorothwe, 30, and many others have since grown disillusioned about the state of the 30-year-old democracy that Mandela fought for so hard.
"Voting nowadays is just another thing, it's not exciting like back then," said the supermarket employee, wearing a t-shirt, shorts and flip-flops.
He will exercise his right next week but does not yet know who he will vote for, he added.
"My mom says I should vote for the ANC, she likes the ANC. Other parties are not better," he said.
In power for three decades, the African National Congress has experienced a sharp decline in support and is expected to lose its outright parliamentary majority for the first time.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC is credited with winning freedom for all South Africans and lifting millions from abject poverty.
But, beset by graft and mismanagement allegations and a slumbering economy, it has lost appeal, particularly among young people born after the end of apartheid, who lament having dim prospects.
At 45.5 percent, youth unemployment is among the highest in the world.
Their votes could prove decisive. About one in five registered voters is aged between 18 and 29.
But in the last elections in 2019, only 15 percent of all eligible voters aged 18 to 19 and 30 percent of 20 to 29-year-olds cast their vote.
Sporting trendy spectacles and a goatee, Phorothwe said some of his neighbours in the low income block didn't bother registering.
"They didn't see a need to. It is hard to convince them," he said disapprovingly.
The ANC, he said, "brought us democracy, it's only right to show up and vote".
"Young people have the right to vote for anybody. Some are voting for the EFF," he said, referring to the radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters.
