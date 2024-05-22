Open Menu

S. Africa Vote Fails To Inspire Jo'burg Township Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 08:30 AM

S. Africa vote fails to inspire Jo'burg township youth

Alexandra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Sitting on a low wall in the courtyard of a housing block in Alexandra, Johannesburg's oldest township, Tumi Phorothwe is hardly buzzing with anticipation ahead of general elections next week.

On May 29, South Africans will vote in what is expected to be the tightest and most consequential poll since the 1994 election that brought Nelson Mandela to power.

But Phorothwe, 30, and many others have since grown disillusioned about the state of the 30-year-old democracy that Mandela fought for so hard.

"Voting nowadays is just another thing, it's not exciting like back then," said the supermarket employee, wearing a t-shirt, shorts and flip-flops.

He will exercise his right next week but does not yet know who he will vote for, he added.

"My mom says I should vote for the ANC, she likes the ANC. Other parties are not better," he said.

In power for three decades, the African National Congress has experienced a sharp decline in support and is expected to lose its outright parliamentary majority for the first time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC is credited with winning freedom for all South Africans and lifting millions from abject poverty.

But, beset by graft and mismanagement allegations and a slumbering economy, it has lost appeal, particularly among young people born after the end of apartheid, who lament having dim prospects.

At 45.5 percent, youth unemployment is among the highest in the world.

Their votes could prove decisive. About one in five registered voters is aged between 18 and 29.

But in the last elections in 2019, only 15 percent of all eligible voters aged 18 to 19 and 30 percent of 20 to 29-year-olds cast their vote.

Sporting trendy spectacles and a goatee, Phorothwe said some of his neighbours in the low income block didn't bother registering.

"They didn't see a need to. It is hard to convince them," he said disapprovingly.

The ANC, he said, "brought us democracy, it's only right to show up and vote".

"Young people have the right to vote for anybody. Some are voting for the EFF," he said, referring to the radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters.

Related Topics

Election World Nelson Mandela Democracy Vote Young Johannesburg May Congress 2019 All From Million Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

9 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

9 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

9 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

9 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

9 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

9 hours ago
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

9 hours ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

9 hours ago
 UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Isr ..

UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital

9 hours ago
 BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental langu ..

BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination

9 hours ago
 Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL ..

Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final

9 hours ago
 Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign

Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign

9 hours ago

More Stories From World