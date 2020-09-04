UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Africa Working With Russia-Africa Forum Secretariat To Enact Sochi Decisions - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:32 PM

S. Africa Working With Russia-Africa Forum Secretariat to Enact Sochi Decisions - Embassy

South Africa is hoping to continue working closely with the Russia-Africa Forum Secretariat to implement the agreements reached at the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, which was held in Sochi in October 2019, despite the disruption to planned bilateral meetings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Madivha Aaron Mudimeli, charge d'affaires at the South African Embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) South Africa is hoping to continue working closely with the Russia-Africa Forum Secretariat to implement the agreements reached at the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, which was held in Sochi in October 2019, despite the disruption to planned bilateral meetings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Madivha Aaron Mudimeli, charge d'affaires at the South African Embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"The [Russian] Foreign Ministry has established the secretariat that deals with all issues pertaining to the decisions of Sochi [2019 Russia-Africa Summit]. Because of the coronavirus, we don't know what will happen. But we hope to work closely with the secretariat to implement the decisions of Sochi," Mudimeli said.

The embassy official expressed his hope that progress will be made in 2021 toward implementing the Sochi agreements.

"Hopefully, countries will be dealing with Russia individually; collectively it will be through the African Union, which we currently chair. We are doing everything during teleconferences, but we hope that by next year maybe there will be something tangible that will happen," Mudimeli remarked.

In late August, South African Defense Attache at the Embassy in Moscow, Brig. Gen. M Masinda, told Sputnik that any African country would be proud to host the next Russia-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in 2022.

The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum was established at the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi last year. Deputy Director of the Department of Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Ozerov, was appointed as the head of the forum's secretariat.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia Progress Sochi South Africa August October 2019 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches 2nd phase of food aid to villages in ..

5 minutes ago

Alcohol brand’s logo to be removed from Babar Az ..

7 minutes ago

Oil tanker carrying 40000 litres turns turtle

2 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested in bahawalpur

3 minutes ago

Rain lashes city in bahawalpur

3 minutes ago

Bilawal hopes federal govt will join hands with Si ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.