UrduPoint.com

S. African Ambassador Says Russia's Gazprom Negotiating Investments With Local Companies

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

S. African Ambassador Says Russia's Gazprom Negotiating Investments With Local Companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom is in talks with South African companies on prospective joint investment projects, including the Sasol energy and chemical company, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka told Sputnik.

"Ongoing, ongoing. It is not yet finalized," Maqetuka said, answering a question about progress of Gazprom-Sasol talks.

The ambassador also said that Gazprom is seeking cooperation with South Africa and is looking for investment opportunities.

"Gazprom is interested in oil and gas projects in South Africa, opportunities for investment," Maqetuka said, adding that "Gazprom is talking to South African companies that own those projects, those businesses. It wants to partner with them."

The ambassador noted that Russian power-generating company RusHydro is also in talks with several South African companies.

The ambassador further said that the Russian-South African strategic partnership council will next convene on June 10 in Moscow to prepare for a bilateral intergovernmental meeting scheduled for August. During the meeting, the sides are expected to discuss issues related to trade, agriculture, food, mining, energy, education, healthcare, and others.

Maqetuka added that several South African ministers had received invitations to attend the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held from June 15-18. However, he said, South African officials have yet to respond to invitations, but gave assurances that the mission will take part in the forum, as it is a good opportunity to meet with representatives of Russian regions for an exchange of views on trade.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Moscow Russia Agriculture Company Oil Progress St. Petersburg South Africa June August Gas From

Recent Stories

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

23 minutes ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

33 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

37 minutes ago
 Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

1 hour ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.