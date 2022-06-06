MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom is in talks with South African companies on prospective joint investment projects, including the Sasol energy and chemical company, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka told Sputnik.

"Ongoing, ongoing. It is not yet finalized," Maqetuka said, answering a question about progress of Gazprom-Sasol talks.

The ambassador also said that Gazprom is seeking cooperation with South Africa and is looking for investment opportunities.

"Gazprom is interested in oil and gas projects in South Africa, opportunities for investment," Maqetuka said, adding that "Gazprom is talking to South African companies that own those projects, those businesses. It wants to partner with them."

The ambassador noted that Russian power-generating company RusHydro is also in talks with several South African companies.

The ambassador further said that the Russian-South African strategic partnership council will next convene on June 10 in Moscow to prepare for a bilateral intergovernmental meeting scheduled for August. During the meeting, the sides are expected to discuss issues related to trade, agriculture, food, mining, energy, education, healthcare, and others.

Maqetuka added that several South African ministers had received invitations to attend the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held from June 15-18. However, he said, South African officials have yet to respond to invitations, but gave assurances that the mission will take part in the forum, as it is a good opportunity to meet with representatives of Russian regions for an exchange of views on trade.