UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. African Education Minister Slams Student Rallies After Violence Outside University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:08 PM

S. African Education Minister Slams Student Rallies After Violence Outside University

South African Higher Education Minister Bonginkosi Emmanuel Nzimande strongly condemns all forms of violent student protests, warning of legal repercussions for anyone engaged in violence and property damage, Ishmail Mnisi, the spokesman for the Higher Education and Training Department, told Sputnik in the wake of protests at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) South African Higher education Minister Bonginkosi Emmanuel Nzimande strongly condemns all forms of violent student protests, warning of legal repercussions for anyone engaged in violence and property damage, Ishmail Mnisi, the spokesman for the Higher Education and Training Department, told Sputnik in the wake of protests at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, up to 100 students gathered to protest outside the university over alleged financial exclusion whereby students with debt were prohibited from registering for new courses. The police fired rubber bullets at protesting students, accidentally killing a 35-year-old man who was reportedly not a protester and is said to have been caught up in a confrontation between the students and the police.

"Protesting students must refrain from intimidating the general student populace and the University employees by making inflammatory and provocative statements that incite violence. Minister Nzimande further warned students that the destruction of property is a criminal offense and all those engaging in such acts will be apprehended by law enforcement agencies and face the full might of the law," Mnisi said.

The spokesman concluded by reiterating Nzimande's engagement with student leaders and argued that damage to property and violence can never be tolerated.

Related Topics

Protest Police Education Student Man Johannesburg Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Oil and gas sector to less likely witness signific ..

23 minutes ago

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays ..

24 minutes ago

Putin Believes 2020 Was Worst Year for Global Econ ..

1 second ago

KP Govt to launch corona awareness campaign from M ..

2 seconds ago

UN commends Libyan parliament approval of new gove ..

4 seconds ago

San Marino May Consider Vaccinating Italian Commut ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.