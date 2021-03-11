S. African Education Minister Slams Student Rallies After Violence Outside University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) South African Higher education Minister Bonginkosi Emmanuel Nzimande strongly condemns all forms of violent student protests, warning of legal repercussions for anyone engaged in violence and property damage, Ishmail Mnisi, the spokesman for the Higher Education and Training Department, told Sputnik in the wake of protests at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, up to 100 students gathered to protest outside the university over alleged financial exclusion whereby students with debt were prohibited from registering for new courses. The police fired rubber bullets at protesting students, accidentally killing a 35-year-old man who was reportedly not a protester and is said to have been caught up in a confrontation between the students and the police.

"Protesting students must refrain from intimidating the general student populace and the University employees by making inflammatory and provocative statements that incite violence. Minister Nzimande further warned students that the destruction of property is a criminal offense and all those engaging in such acts will be apprehended by law enforcement agencies and face the full might of the law," Mnisi said.

The spokesman concluded by reiterating Nzimande's engagement with student leaders and argued that damage to property and violence can never be tolerated.