S. African Leader to Testify Before State Commission on Corruption Charges in Late April

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will give evidence before the State Capture Commission sitting in Johannesburg in late April to testify in his capacity as the head of state and the leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in response to allegations of corruption, investigated by the commission, Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa Raymond Zondo said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa would make his availability to the commission.

"I have now determined the dates when the president will appear and I deem it appropriate that I should make this announcement publicly.

I have determined 4 days. The dates are 22, 23, April and 28 and 29 April," Zondo said.

Ramaphosa indicated that he would be ready to come and testify and be questioned about any matters that are probed by the commission, Zondo added.

He also noted said the dates of April 22 and the 23 would be set aside for Ramaphosa to give evidence related to the ruling ANC because he had indicated that the commission would not complete its work without the ruling party.

According to the deputy chief justice, the president pledged to testify as the country's head of state on April 28, 29.