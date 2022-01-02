UrduPoint.com

S. African President Says Police Questioning Person Linked To Parliament Fire, No One Hurt

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

S. African President Says Police Questioning Person Linked to Parliament Fire, No One Hurt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that someone was being held for questioning in connection with massive fire erupted at the parliamentary precinct in the early hours of Sunday morning with no casualties.

"I believe somebody is being held right now and they are being questioned," Ramaphosa told reporters as aired by South African SABC news broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the parliament of the republic said that as the result of the fire, no one was injured.

"No person has been injured. The Presiding Officers of Parliament are distressed by this incident and the extent of the damage caused thus far to the precincts of the seat of the national legislature.

They have urged all relevant authorities to leave o stone unturned in establishing the cause of fire," the parliament tweeted.

According to the parliament, the blaze affected the National and the Old Assembly buildings.

The Cape Town Parliament complex consists of several buildings ” an old building dating back to the 19th century and new ones from the 1920s and 1980s that are used by the lower house.

In April, a major fire started near Cape Town, which engulfed the campus and the Cape Town University library. The fire was localized only on the fourth day.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Century Fire Parliament Cape Town April Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

19 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.