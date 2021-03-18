UrduPoint.com
S. African President Sends Condolences To Tanzania After Magufuli's Death

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:51 PM

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday sent condolences to the government and people of Tanzania after the passing of their leader John Magufuli.

Magufuli passed away on Wednesday in a Dar es Salaam hospital at the age of 61.

"South Africa is united in grief with the government and people of Tanzania as they go through this difficult moment," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa spoke on a phone call to Tanzanian Vice-President Her Samia Hassan Suluhu to express condolences in his personal capacity and on behalf of all South Africans.

Magufuli served as the fifth President of Tanzania and chaired the Southern African Development Community until August 2020.

