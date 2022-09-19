UrduPoint.com

S. African President Will Not Attend UNGA Due To Energy Crisis In Country - Spokesperson

September 19, 2022

S. African President Will Not Attend UNGA Due to Energy Crisis in Country - Spokesperson

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York due to the deteriorating energy crisis in the country, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Sputnik on Monday

"The president will no longer be attending the UNGA due to the unfolding energy crisis at home," Magwenya said. "The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation will now lead the South African delegation and deliver the South African statement."

