UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

S. Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has exceeded the 100,000 mark to reach 101,590, according to the latest official update released early Tuesday

CAPE TOWN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has exceeded the 100,000 mark to reach 101,590, according to the latest official update released early Tuesday.

Sixty-one more deaths related with COVID-19 were added to the national death toll which now stood at 1,991, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The mortality rate was two percent while the number of recoveries stood at 53,444, translating to a recovery rate of 52.

6 percent, said Mkhize.

It took South Africa 14 days to double the number of confirmed cases from 50,000 to 101,590, compared with 94 days during which the number of cases doubled and rose to 50,000 from March 5 to June 8.

The doubling of coronavirus cases in 14 days was seen as a result of rise in mass community testing.

The country has completed 1,353,176 tests so far, of which 25,116 new tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, according to Mkhize.

Related Topics

South Africa March June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

36 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing against Gilani till July 9

2 minutes ago

Turkish students commemorate anniversary of Korean ..

2 minutes ago

Swabi police arrest 11 accused during ongoing oper ..

2 minutes ago

More caution required to deal with virus: Augustin ..

5 minutes ago

DC directs for sealing shops causing breeding of d ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.