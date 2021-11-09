UrduPoint.com

The fourth South African investment conference scheduled for November has been postponed to March next year, announced President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday in his weekly letter

Ramaphosa said the event had been postponed due to other important events taking place in November, citing the ongoing conference on climate change, the local government elections, and the forthcoming intra-African trade fair as reasons for the postponement.

South Africa held the first such conference in 2018 as part of its ambitious drive to raise 1.2 trillion rand (80 billion US Dollars) in new investment over five years.

Together, the conferences held over the past three years had raised over 770 billion rand in investment commitments across a wide range of economic sectors.

