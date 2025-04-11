S. Africa's Land Reform Rises From 'the Ashes Of Dispossession'
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Malelane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Hectares upon hectares of luxuriant orchards cover the land from which Bernard Shabangu's ancestors were once brutally evicted by South Africa's apartheid government.
Thousands of families lived on these green hills near the Kruger National Park, 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Johannesburg, until the early 1900s when colonial and subsequent apartheid regimes eroded the rights of black South Africans to own land.
"Our ancestors suffered brutal treatment at the hands of those that were taking the land," Shabangu said. Some were tortured and killed by police, others were thrown into the crocodile-infested river, he said.
"But out of these ashes of dispossession and devastation, something positive must rise. And that's the future we're planting here," he said, pointing to stretches of papaya, banana, lychee and citrus trees managed in a joint venture between black and white farmers.
The 48-year-old lawyer is from one of 1,850 black families from the Matsamo community who claimed the land in 1998, four years after the fall of apartheid.
When the government restituted the first plots in 2010, the community decided to consult with the former owners.
"We felt that chasing away the whites who used to run this farm would be counterproductive because we wouldn't get to access the skills... and the capital that we need in order to farm," Shabangu explained.
The Matsamo Communal Property Association (CPA) now owns more than 14,000 hectares (34,600 acres) which they manage in cooperation with white farmers in a rare model of successful land reform.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update6 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant6 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday6 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra6 hours ago