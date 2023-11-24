Open Menu

S. Africa's Pistorius In Fresh Parole Bid A Decade After Murder

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) South Africa's ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius on Friday sought early release from prison, a decade after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, despite her mother telling his parole hearing that he had "not been rehabilitated".

Steenkamp's mother is not opposing parole. But in a statement to the board assessing whether Pistorius should be released, June Steenkamp said he had not shown true remorse.

"Rehabilitation requires someone to engage honestly, with the full truth of his crime and the consequences thereof. Nobody can claim to have remorse if they're not able to engage fully with the truth," she said.

Pistorius, 37, is appearing before a parole board at a correctional centre outside Pretoria where he is currently detained.

The board is reviewing whether he is fit for social reintegration, the department of correctional services said.

"We are not sure whether the inmate, if successful, is going home today or there will be other terms like he has to go through other programmes," correctional services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo told AFP.

It is Pistorius' second shot at parole in less than eight months.

He lost a first bid in March when the board found Pistorius had not completed the minimum detention period required to be let out.

The Constitutional Court last month ruled that was a mistake, paving the way for a new hearing.

Pistorius killed Steenkamp, a model, in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house.

Known worldwide as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, he was found guilty of murder and given a 13-year jail sentence in 2017 after a lengthy trial and several appeals.

He had pleaded not guilty and denied killing Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

