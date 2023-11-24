(@FahadShabbir)

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius was Friday seeking an early release from prison, a decade after he killed his girlfriend in a crime that gripped the world.

Pistorius, 37, is appearing before a parole board at a correctional centre outside Pretoria where he is currently detained.

The board is reviewing the ex-athlete's profile to decide whether he is suitable for social reintegration, the department of correctional services said.

"We are not sure whether the inmate, if successful, is going home today or there will be other terms like he has to go through other programmes," correctional services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo told AFP outside the prison, where many media crews had gathered.

It is Pistorius' second shot at parole in less than eight months.

He lost a first bid in March when the board found Pistorius had not completed the minimum detention period required to be let out.

The Constitutional Court last month ruled that was a mistake, paving the way for a new hearing.

Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp, a model, in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house.

Known worldwide as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, he was found guilty of murder and given a 13-year jail sentence in 2017 after a lengthy trial and several appeals.

He had pleaded not guilty and denied killing Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.